Chrysanthemums, known locally as guldaudi, burst into rich shades of red, white, pink, and yellow. Want fast mid-winter blooms? Experts advise buying budded saplings directly from nurseries instead of raising them from stem cuttings.

Compact spaces call for petunias and pansies. Petunias produce vibrant trumpet shapes ideal for hanging baskets and balcony railings. Low temperatures suit pansies best, displaying distinct face-like color patterns on compact stems.