November is the best time to get your balcony garden ready for the season with lots of colours. As temperatures begin to cool down across most of India there are several flowering plants that love the cooler weather. Using the right pots, sun and care you can decorate your small balcony with 5 beautiful flowers.

Here are 5 winter flowers to grow in your balcony garden.

1. Petunia

Petunias are a great choice for winter balconies. They come in purple, pink, red, white and bi-colour. Put them in hanging baskets or rail planters and place them in a spot where they will get around 5-6 hours of sun.