Friday the 13th has long been connected with ill luck, strange happenings, and creepy beliefs. This week, November 13, 2026, falls on a Friday! The dreaded day has returned to make people think twice about making plans, travelling, or beginning something new.

While some people dread the number 13, others think that Friday the 13th brings additional bad luck. But where did these views come from? Several hypotheses explain the date's notoriety, ranging from Norse mythology and the Last Supper to the unexplained arrest of the Knights Templar.

Although there is no factual proof that Friday the 13th is intrinsically unlucky, these five common beliefs and suppositions continue to captivate people all over the world