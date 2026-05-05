Tired of your coriander wilting in just a couple of days? You don't have to deal with that anymore. With these simple tips, you can keep your coriander fresh and ready to use for much longer.

Coriander is that one magic ingredient in our kitchens. It adds flavour and a fresh aroma to almost every dish. But here's the problem we all face: it starts to wilt, turn black, or just go bad within 2-3 days of buying it. Buying it repeatedly is such a pain. If you want your coriander to stay fresh, green, and fragrant for up to 10 days, just follow these 6 simple and smart tips.

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Don't wash it right away, dry it first

Most people make the mistake of washing coriander right after buying it and sticking it in the fridge. This adds extra moisture, making it rot faster. The correct way is to store it without washing first. If you absolutely must wash it, make sure it's completely dry before you store it.

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Wrap it in a tissue paper

Wrapping coriander in tissue paper or a kitchen towel is the easiest trick in the book. Lightly pat the coriander dry, wrap it up, and place it in an airtight container or a zip-lock bag. The paper soaks up any extra moisture, keeping the leaves fresh for much longer.

Store it in a bottle or glass of water

You can store coriander just like you'd store a bouquet of flowers. Trim the stems a little bit. Take a glass or a bottle with some water and place the coriander bunch in it, stems down. Cover the top loosely and put it in the fridge. This method gives the leaves a steady supply of water, keeping them crisp and fresh.

Keep it in the right section of the fridge

Always store your coriander in the vegetable section of your fridge, also known as the crisper drawer. Be careful not to place it in a spot that's too cold, as extreme cold can make the leaves turn black. A medium-cool spot is just right.

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Remove the roots before storing

If your coriander bunch still has the roots attached, make sure to cut them off before storing. This simple step lowers the chances of rot and helps the leaves stay green for longer.

Freeze it for long-term use