Your backyard bursts with apples this season. Don't let that generous harvest rot. Gardeners can truly maximise their fruit's potential — from keeping them fresh to cooking delicious meals and even using them around the house. These five methods help you make the most of apples from your own garden.

A bumper crop means a delightful challenge. Fresh fruit has a limited shelf life, after all. These tips show home gardeners how to reduce waste and enjoy their harvest year-round. Simple storage or creative kitchen magic — pick your method.