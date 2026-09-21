Best Time to Oil Your Hair: Morning, Night or Pre-Wash? The Truth Revealed
Regular oiling is very important if you want your hair to grow well. But should you apply oil in the morning or right before you sleep at night? Let us see what experts say about this.
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Hair Care
We always think of coconut oil first when we talk about hair care. Our grandmothers used coconut oil for many years. Coconut oil definitely helps with hair growth. But many people still feel confused about the right time to apply it. Some people say you should apply oil at night, while others believe you must apply it before a hair wash. A few people also think morning is the best time. They believe keeping oil on the head for a long time gives good results. Is this true? Or is it enough to just apply oil before a bath? Let us look at what experts say.
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When Should You Apply Oil?
You should ideally apply oil 30 minutes to a few hours before you wash your hair. This routine gives the oil enough time to work on your hair without making your scalp greasy all night. More importantly, you protect your hair from stress during the wash when you apply oil beforehand. You can reduce hair damage when you use coconut oil before a bath. Coconut oil does not do magic to grow your hair overnight. But it definitely reduces hair damage.
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Morning Vs Night: Which Is Better?
You can apply oil in the morning and wash it after 30 minutes to a few hours if you usually bathe during the day. You can also apply oil at night and wash it the next morning. However, many people do not like sleeping with a greasy head. These people can simply apply oil half an hour before their morning bath. You only need to keep the oil for thirty minutes to a few hours for a normal pre-shampoo treatment. You do not need to leave oil on your scalp for a very long time. People with dry hair can apply oil regularly. People with an oily scalp do not need to apply much oil.
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