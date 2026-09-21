1 3 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Hair Care

We always think of coconut oil first when we talk about hair care. Our grandmothers used coconut oil for many years. Coconut oil definitely helps with hair growth. But many people still feel confused about the right time to apply it. Some people say you should apply oil at night, while others believe you must apply it before a hair wash. A few people also think morning is the best time. They believe keeping oil on the head for a long time gives good results. Is this true? Or is it enough to just apply oil before a bath? Let us look at what experts say.