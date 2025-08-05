Image Credit : Freepik

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi (Worship Rituals)

Worshipping Lord Ganesha during this festival involves a detailed set of rituals. Devotees are advised to follow these essential steps to perform the puja with sanctity:

Cleanse the Worship Area: Devotees begin the day early by purifying their homes and worship spaces using Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges).

Invoke Lord Ganesha: Mantras are recited to invoke the presence of the deity.

Ganesh Sthapana (Installation): The idol of Lord Ganesha is respectfully placed on a raised platform (chowki) and consecrated through a Pratishtha mantra, which is chanted to invite divine presence and blessings.

Offering Rituals: Yellow flowers are offered, followed by a symbolic washing of the idol’s feet, an arghya (water offering), and achaman (sipping holy water).

Sacred Bath (Snanam): The idol is bathed first with plain water (jal snanam) and then with panchamrit — a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee.

Adorning the Deity: After the bath, the idol is again rinsed with Gangajal, dressed in fresh clothes, and adorned with moli (sacred thread).

Devotional Offerings: Incense sticks, dhoop, akshat (rice), garlands, shami leaves, durva grass, and sindoor (vermillion) are offered.

Naivedya (Food Offering): Devotees present modaks—believed to be Ganesha’s favorite—along with other delicacies.

Aarti and Pushpanjali: A traditional aarti is performed, followed by an offering of flowers (pushpanjali), and a ritual parikrama (circumambulation) around the idol.

Daily Observance: For the next ten days, these rituals are repeated with daily offerings, aarti, and bhog (food) presented to the deity.