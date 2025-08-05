- Home
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Vinayak Chaturthi Tithi, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi and More; All you Need to Know
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is grand 10-day Hindu festival celebrating birth of Lord Ganesha, remover of obstacles god of wisdom, marked by rituals, devotion, and vibrant cultural festivities. Here's date, shubh muhurat of the festival
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is a deeply revered Hindu festival observed over a period of ten days, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha — the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity. According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival begins on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with great fervor on Wednesday, August 27.
Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)
Festival Date: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: From 11:12 AM to 01:44 PM
Essence of Ganesh Puja
Considered one of the most auspicious occasions in Hinduism, Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of devotion, joy, and spiritual fervor. The ten days of the festival are regarded as highly propitious, with celebrations occurring in full grandeur, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. Across homes and public spaces, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with music, dance, offerings, and prayers.
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi (Worship Rituals)
Worshipping Lord Ganesha during this festival involves a detailed set of rituals. Devotees are advised to follow these essential steps to perform the puja with sanctity:
Cleanse the Worship Area: Devotees begin the day early by purifying their homes and worship spaces using Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges).
Invoke Lord Ganesha: Mantras are recited to invoke the presence of the deity.
Ganesh Sthapana (Installation): The idol of Lord Ganesha is respectfully placed on a raised platform (chowki) and consecrated through a Pratishtha mantra, which is chanted to invite divine presence and blessings.
Offering Rituals: Yellow flowers are offered, followed by a symbolic washing of the idol’s feet, an arghya (water offering), and achaman (sipping holy water).
Sacred Bath (Snanam): The idol is bathed first with plain water (jal snanam) and then with panchamrit — a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee.
Adorning the Deity: After the bath, the idol is again rinsed with Gangajal, dressed in fresh clothes, and adorned with moli (sacred thread).
Devotional Offerings: Incense sticks, dhoop, akshat (rice), garlands, shami leaves, durva grass, and sindoor (vermillion) are offered.
Naivedya (Food Offering): Devotees present modaks—believed to be Ganesha’s favorite—along with other delicacies.
Aarti and Pushpanjali: A traditional aarti is performed, followed by an offering of flowers (pushpanjali), and a ritual parikrama (circumambulation) around the idol.
Daily Observance: For the next ten days, these rituals are repeated with daily offerings, aarti, and bhog (food) presented to the deity.
Key Rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious event but a cultural celebration rich with rituals:
Avoiding Moon Sighting: Devotees are traditionally advised not to look at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, as it is believed to cause Mithya Dosha—a curse that may bring false accusations or loss of reputation.
Offering 21 Modaks and 21 Durva Leaves: As per tradition, Lord Ganesha is offered a special prasad of 21 sweet modaks and 21 durva leaves, symbolizing purity and devotion.
Idol Crafting: Months before the festival, artisans begin creating intricate and beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha. These idols are brought into homes or placed in large community pandals for public worship.
Pandal Celebrations: Grand pandals are erected with artistic decorations and large Ganesha statues. These sites become centers of cultural activities, including devotional singing (bhajans), dancing, and community feasts.
Eco-Conscious Visarjan (Immersion): On the 11th day, idols are traditionally immersed in water bodies, symbolizing the Lord’s return to Mount Kailash. However, in recent years, to protect the environment, many households have adopted eco-friendly visarjan practices, using water tanks or buckets for immersion.
Spiritual Significance of the Festival
Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, this festival aligns with the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and typically falls in August or September on the Gregorian calendar. Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom, prosperity, intellect, and new beginnings, is honored across the world by Hindus who seek his blessings before embarking on new ventures.
Revered as Vighnaharta (the remover of obstacles), Ganesha's many names emphasize his multifaceted nature as a god of abundance, knowledge, and protection. Bringing his idol home during Ganesh Chaturthi is a devotional act of welcoming positivity, harmony, and progress into one's life.