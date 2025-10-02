Image Credit : Getty

Located on the serene banks of the Sabarmati River, Sabarmati Ashram was Gandhi’s home and headquarters from 1917 to 1930, playing a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. It was here that he launched the historic Dandi March in 1930, a turning point in the independence movement.

Today, the ashram stands as a living museum, showcasing Gandhi’s simple lifestyle, his philosophy of non-violence, and rare archives of letters and photographs. A visit offers travellers not only a deep dive into history but also a tranquil space for reflection and inspiration.