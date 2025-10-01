Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary is on October 2, 2025. Known as the Father of the Nation, he led India’s independence movement using principles of non-violence and truth.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: India will celebrate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Affectionately called Bapu and honoured as the Father of the Nation, Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, and selfless service continue to inspire generations across the world. It was Rabindranath Tagore who, in 1915, gave him the title Mahatma—“great soul”—a name that has since become inseparable from his legacy.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Gandhi’s life journey remains extraordinary. From his legal practice in London and South Africa to leading India’s struggle for independence, his approach showed that great change could be achieved without bloodshed. The Dandi Salt March, the Quit India Movement, and countless acts of civil disobedience remain landmarks in India’s freedom story.

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is marked with prayer services, cultural programmes, and tributes at Rajghat, his memorial in New Delhi. In 2007, the United Nations recognised his global influence by declaring October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Seven timeless quotes from Mahatma Gandhi that continue to guide humanity: