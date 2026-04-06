From Bisi Bele Bath to Mysore Pak: 5 Karnataka Foods to Try
Here's a list of Karnataka's most popular and traditional dishes. Each one has a unique story, and we've got all the details right here for you.
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5 Special Dishes You Must Try
Besides its natural beauty and history, Karnataka's traditional food is also world-famous. Here are 5 special dishes that locals and tourists from far and wide love to eat.
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1. Akki Rotti
This is a popular breakfast made in almost every home in Karnataka. People make this rotti from rice flour, adding finely chopped onions, carrots, dill leaves, and green chillies. It's not just tasty, but also super nutritious.
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2. Neer Dosa
This special dosa comes from the coastal region and is very soft and light. People make it from a thin batter of soaked and ground rice. Since they don't use any masala, it tastes best with coconut chutney or a jaggery mix.
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3. Mysore Pak
The moment you say Karnataka, this is the sweet that comes to mind. People say it was first made in the Mysore Palace kitchen using gram flour, ghee, and sugar. In Kannada, 'paka' means sugar syrup.
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4. Mangalore Biryani
This article highlights the special vegetarian biryani from Mangalore. Cooks prepare the rice with a masala of coconut, cloves, cardamom, ginger, garlic, and red chillies. They add seasonal vegetables, which gives the dish its unique fragrance and flavour.
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5. Maddur Vada
Maddur Vada is the perfect snack to have with your evening tea. This dish got its fame from the town of Maddur. People make the vada using maida, rice flour, onions, and curry leaves. It's super crispy and incredibly tasty.
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