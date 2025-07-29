Image Credit : Freepik

Nothing says "I care" more than a handmade gift. Some easy DIY but from-the-heart gift options include:

A scrapbook of beautiful moments, ticket stubs, and inside jokes

Handwritten letters or notes in a jar—one for each mood or memory

Homemade candles or baked goodies

Friendship coupon book (Good for one movie night or midnight rant session)

Not only are these ideas budget-friendly, but it also brings creativity and fulfillment.