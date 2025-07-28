English

Friendship Day 2025: 7 Best Friends in Bollywood Defining BFF Goals

entertainment Jul 28 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social media
English

1. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Their friendship blossomed during the shoot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and has grown into a deep and supportive connection that celebrates each other’s personal and professional journeys.

Image credits: Social media
English

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

Whether it's family brunches or vacationing together, Kareena and Malaika define glam BFF energy with years of unshakable sisterhood.

Image credits: Social media
English

3. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

From childhood memories to red carpet support, Alia and Akansha share a warm, fun-filled bond rooted in real-life connection and loyalty.

Image credits: Social media
English

4. Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Their infectious energy and hilarious banter, on and off-screen, have made their friendship one of the most entertaining in B-town.

Image credits: Social media
English

5. Deepika Padukone and Shahana Goswami

Far from the limelight, this low-key bond is about trust and deep emotional support that has lasted since their Break Ke Baad days.

Image credits: Social media
English

6. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan

Part of Bollywood's next-gen circle, these besties have grown up together and constantly root for each other on and off social media.

Image credits: Social media
English

7. Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

From childhood companions to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars, Hrithik and Farhan share a lifelong bond built on creativity, respect, and shared history.

Image credits: Social media

Dhanush Birthday: A Look at Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle and More

Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Suriya Movies That Define His Stardom

Katrina Kaif Birthday: 5 best movies of the actress

Movie Suggestions: 7 star kids debut movies to watch for fun weekend