Friendship Day 2025: 7 Best Friends in Bollywood Defining BFF Goals

Their friendship blossomed during the shoot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and has grown into a deep and supportive connection that celebrates each other’s personal and professional journeys.
Whether it's family brunches or vacationing together, Kareena and Malaika define glam BFF energy with years of unshakable sisterhood.
From childhood memories to red carpet support, Alia and Akansha share a warm, fun-filled bond rooted in real-life connection and loyalty.
Their infectious energy and hilarious banter, on and off-screen, have made their friendship one of the most entertaining in B-town.
Far from the limelight, this low-key bond is about trust and deep emotional support that has lasted since their Break Ke Baad days.
Part of Bollywood's next-gen circle, these besties have grown up together and constantly root for each other on and off social media.
From childhood companions to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars, Hrithik and Farhan share a lifelong bond built on creativity, respect, and shared history.
