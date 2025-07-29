Image Credit : Freepik

Friendship Day is just around the corner and is eagerly awaited by those who truly understand the value of friendship. Celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August, Friendship Day 2025 will fall on August 3.

Friendship is not a bond of blood, but one of the heart—built on trust, love, and unconditional support. A true friend fills your life with laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories. This special day gives us the perfect opportunity to say "thank you" to our friends, revisit old memories, and create new ones.

But why was there ever a need to celebrate such a day? What is the origin and importance of Friendship Day? And why is having good friends so essential in life? Let’s explore.