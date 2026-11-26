You should never put onions in the fridge even by mistake. Why?: Onions quickly absorb the high moisture in the fridge. This makes them soft, smelly, and prone to molding.

Proper storage method: Always keep them in baskets in a dry, well-ventilated place.

Important note: Never store onions and potatoes together. The gases released by potatoes make onions rot even faster.

2. Why not potatoes?:

At cold temperatures, the complex starch in potatoes rapidly turns into sugar. This makes them taste sweet when cooked and creates a harmful chemical called acrylamide when cooked at high heat.

Proper storage method: Keep them in paper bags or non-plastic baskets, away from sunlight in a cool place, rather than in plastic covers.

3. Why not garlic?:

Cold makes the inside of garlic rubbery and gives it a bitter taste. The fridge environment also makes it sprout quickly.

Proper storage method: Keep garlic bulbs intact in airy net bags. They will stay fresh for months.