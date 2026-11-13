Does your homemade tea taste bitter despite using good ingredients? Discover 5 common tea-making mistakes, from overboiling to excess tea powder, and learn how to prepare a smoother, more flavourful cup.

There are many little mistakes that can be made when making tea, from boiling the tea for too long, to adding too much tea powder. Understanding what mistakes are commonly made when making tea will help you make a richer and smoother cup of homemade tea.

Here are 5 mistakes to avoid when making your daily cup of chai.

1. Boiling the Tea Leaves

One of the most common mistakes made is to boil the tea for too long. This will cause the tea leaves/tea powder to become very bitter. Allow the tea to steep for the correct amount of time.

2. Too Much Tea Powder

Adding more tea powder may seem an easy way to make your tea stronger but will result in too much bitter flavour. Add the correct amount of tea powder to your water, depending on how many cups you’re making and how much water you're using.

3. Water Temperature

The water temperature can have an impact on your cup of tea. If you use very hot water then this can cause the more delicate teas like green and white to become bitter. Use just boiled water but low flame for red tea, after boiling wait 5 to 6 min for green or white tea.

4. Squeezing the Tea Bag

For tea bag, squeezing it can cause more tannins to be released, causing a more bitter taste. Let the tea bag drip.

5. Poor Quality or Incorrect Water

Using poor quality water can also affect how your tea tastes. Using hard water with too many minerals can cause an unpleasant taste. Using fresh clean or filtered water will help making the tea more better.

How to Make Better Tea at Home

To make tasty homemade tea you don’t need any complicated methods. Simply make sure you’re using the right amount of tea, steeping for the correct amount of time and using the right quality of water. A few small changes will make your everyday cup of tea more balanced and fragrant.