Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    If you missed watching Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film 'Stree 2' then today, Friday the 13th has a special offer for you! Check out.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Stree 2, the horror-comedy sequel starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is breaking box office records. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which has been successfully running in theaters for four weeks. Stree 2 is quickly becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, and audiences are enthralled by its unusual storyline and premise. Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi play key roles in Stree 2. 

    article_image2

    The film appears to have gained the audience's favorite now. We have fantastic news for Stree enthusiasts. The makers of Stree 2 are overjoyed since their film has become a blockbuster and is beloved by everyone. The picture has received a lot of love and admiration from everyone. The creators of Stree 2 have chosen to give an incredible offer that will leave everyone astounded. 

    article_image3

    A fresh offer is slated to shoot fans on Friday, September 13th. The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film will announce a buy one ticket and get-one-free offer. Isn't this a wonderful and unbelievable offer? Do not skip this opportunity and purchase your tickets right away. 

    article_image4

    Stree 2's plot revolves around the town of Chanderi being haunted once more. This time, women are inexplicably snatched by a horrifying headless creature. Once again, Vicky and his companions must save their community and loved ones.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this RBA

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded RBA

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video) RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video)

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months gcw

    Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Caught on camera 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility gcw

    Caught on camera: 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon