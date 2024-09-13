Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

If you missed watching Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film 'Stree 2' then today, Friday the 13th has a special offer for you! Check out.

Stree 2, the horror-comedy sequel starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is breaking box office records. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which has been successfully running in theaters for four weeks. Stree 2 is quickly becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, and audiences are enthralled by its unusual storyline and premise. Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi play key roles in Stree 2.

The film appears to have gained the audience's favorite now. We have fantastic news for Stree enthusiasts. The makers of Stree 2 are overjoyed since their film has become a blockbuster and is beloved by everyone. The picture has received a lot of love and admiration from everyone. The creators of Stree 2 have chosen to give an incredible offer that will leave everyone astounded.

A fresh offer is slated to shoot fans on Friday, September 13th. The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film will announce a buy one ticket and get-one-free offer. Isn't this a wonderful and unbelievable offer? Do not skip this opportunity and purchase your tickets right away.

Stree 2's plot revolves around the town of Chanderi being haunted once more. This time, women are inexplicably snatched by a horrifying headless creature. Once again, Vicky and his companions must save their community and loved ones.

