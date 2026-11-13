Fennel seeds have been used traditionally as a 'carminative'. It means that they can help reduce discomfort caused by gas, bloating, and certain symptoms related to indigestion.

Fennel seeds have been traditionally used to reduce gas and indigestion. But, how beneficial is it really to eat some fennel seeds after a meal? Fennel seeds contain components like anethole, fenchone, and estragole.

Fennel seeds are traditionally used as a 'carminative'. This means they can help relieve discomfort from gas, bloating, and certain symptoms of indigestion.

Fennel seeds have compounds such as anethole, fenchone, and estragole. They explain that these have been used as traditional remedies to treat stomach ache caused by gas in the digestive tract, bloating, and other digestive issues.

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Some research suggests that the compounds found in fennel seeds might have antispasmodic properties. Fennel seeds naturally have a sweet aroma. Chewing fennel seeds freshens the mouth after a meal. It stimulates the production of saliva.

Chewing a little bit (½ to 1 teaspoon) of fennel seeds after meals is good for digestion. In addition, it naturally removes bad breath. Eating a few fennel seeds after a meal can be made part of a regular diet. You can eat them as they are, crush them and sprinkle them over food, or add them to drinks. The potassium and nitrates in them help regulate blood pressure. Eating fennel seeds helps control appetite and prevents overeating.