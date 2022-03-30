Fresh fruits to yoghurt: 5 foods items to avoid bad body odour

Aside from physical and emotional attractiveness, how you smell may play an important role in increasing your attraction quotient. Your body odour is an important aspect that might attract a possible partner as well. Here are 5 food items that you can add to your diet to smell better.

Seasonal fruits and veggies will provide nourishment as well as a low-calorie energising boost to your mornings. Consume veggies and fruits that do not produce odour. Oranges, strawberries, pineapples, and apples are examples of citrus fruits, so eat your favourite fruit to make your body smell great.

There is no better detoxifier or purifier than plain old water. Water washes out biological toxins, and when toxins are flushed out, so does body odour, because toxins generate odour. And if you don't drink enough water, germs and salts dance on your skin when you sweat.

On a hot summer day, curds, yoghurt, and low-fat or skimmed milk are refreshing. The curds provide vital Vitamin D, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Fenugreek is excellent for eliminating toxins from the body. Both the leaves and the seeds have the capacity to eliminate body odour by eliminating the toxic substances that create the unpleasant odour from our bodies. To smell pleasant, simply boil a cup of water with one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and drink it.