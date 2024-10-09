Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Foods that cause cavities and ruin your teeth

    Let's find out what foods we need to run to the dentist for and what foods are harmful to our teeth.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    To enjoy food fully, we must keep our teeth in good condition. Neglecting dental care can lead to costly treatments and painful issues. Our teeth's health depends on our diet. Many believe cavities only result from sugary foods and sodas, but other foods can also harm teeth. Let’s explore which foods require a dentist visit and which ones are detrimental to our dental health.

    article_image2

    Cannabis - Candy

    While candies may seem harmless, toffees, sugar syrup candies, and gummies pose significant risks for both children and adults. These sticky treats cling to teeth and are difficult to remove, even with brushing, increasing the risk of cavities. This can lead to bacteria growth and potential damage to teeth from the roots.

    article_image3

    Packaged food

    2. Dry snacks: Packaged snacks like wafers and papads can harm teeth. Though they may seem healthier than sugary treats, they are high in starch, which breaks down into sugars that feed bacteria, leading to tooth decay.

    article_image4

    Cold drinks

    3. Sports drinks and Packaged juices: Often viewed as healthy, sports drinks and packaged fruit juices can harm teeth. They are typically high in sugar and acids, weakening enamel and increasing susceptibility to decay.

    article_image5

    To keep your teeth healthy and strong, brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to remove food particles between your teeth. Limit your intake of sugary and acidic drinks, and rinse your mouth with water after consuming them. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are also essential for maintaining good oral health.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments NTI

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

    World Mental Health Day 2024: Prioritizing Mental Health at the workplace RBA

    World Mental Health Day 2024: Prioritizing Mental Health at the workplace

    Anjeer for glowing skin: The ultimate comparison of dry vs. soaked NTI

    Anjeer for glowing skin: The ultimate comparison of dry vs. soaked

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive RBA

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 - Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Interfaith couple brutally thrashed by girl's brothers on road, video emerges (WATCH) shk

    UP SHOCKER! Interfaith couple brutally thrashed by girl's brothers on road, video emerges (WATCH)

    J&K Elections 2024: Meet youngest winner Shagun Parihar, whose dad was gunned down by Hizbul terrorists gcw

    J&K Elections 2024: Meet youngest winner Shagun Parihar, whose dad was gunned down by Hizbul terrorists

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report anr

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar snt

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week ATG

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon