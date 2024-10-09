Let's find out what foods we need to run to the dentist for and what foods are harmful to our teeth.

To enjoy food fully, we must keep our teeth in good condition. Neglecting dental care can lead to costly treatments and painful issues. Our teeth's health depends on our diet. Many believe cavities only result from sugary foods and sodas, but other foods can also harm teeth. Let’s explore which foods require a dentist visit and which ones are detrimental to our dental health.

Cannabis - Candy

While candies may seem harmless, toffees, sugar syrup candies, and gummies pose significant risks for both children and adults. These sticky treats cling to teeth and are difficult to remove, even with brushing, increasing the risk of cavities. This can lead to bacteria growth and potential damage to teeth from the roots.

Packaged food

2. Dry snacks: Packaged snacks like wafers and papads can harm teeth. Though they may seem healthier than sugary treats, they are high in starch, which breaks down into sugars that feed bacteria, leading to tooth decay.

Cold drinks

3. Sports drinks and Packaged juices: Often viewed as healthy, sports drinks and packaged fruit juices can harm teeth. They are typically high in sugar and acids, weakening enamel and increasing susceptibility to decay.

To keep your teeth healthy and strong, brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to remove food particles between your teeth. Limit your intake of sugary and acidic drinks, and rinse your mouth with water after consuming them. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are also essential for maintaining good oral health.

