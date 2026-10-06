You harm your health a lot if you eat honey after mutton. Honey naturally increases your body heat. Your body heat shoots up even more when you mix it with mutton. This combination can cause heartburn and physical discomfort. So, you must stop this habit immediately if you eat honey after mutton.

Sweets and bananas

You should also avoid bananas and sweets after a mutton meal. Your stomach takes time to digest mutton, so eating these immediately can cause stomach issues and make you feel sick. You can rest for a while after eating mutton and then eat whatever you like.

Doctors advise against eating mutton at night. You must drink enough water after eating mutton. Experts recommend a ginger or fenugreek decoction if your stomach feels very heavy after the meal.