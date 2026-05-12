Beat the Heat: 5 Indian Hill Stations for the Perfect Summer Getaway
The heat across India is just too much right now. But believe it or not, some places are still cool enough for a sweater! Want to know which are these top 5 tourist spots to beat the heat?
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These are the places you must see this summer..
The heat is getting unbearable in the Telugu states, and it's only going to get worse. The weather department warns that after May 14, even morning and night temperatures could cross 30 degrees. With summer holidays on, families are looking for a cool escape. If you're planning a family trip, here are some amazing, budget-friendly cool spots across India you can check out.
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1. Kufri - Himachal Pradesh
To escape the summer sun, North India's hill stations are your best bet. Kufri, a small village near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, is a perfect example. Summer temperatures here stay between a pleasant 10°C and 20°C. You get stunning views of green valleys and snow-covered Himalayan peaks. The Kufri Fun World and Giniet Park are the main attractions. To get here, you can travel from Hyderabad or Vijayawada to Delhi or Chandigarh, and then take a bus or taxi. A 5-day trip for one person costs about ₹15,000 - ₹20,000.
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2. Nainital - Uttarakhand
People call this place in Uttarakhand the 'City of Lakes'. It's a paradise for honeymoon couples and great for a fun family trip. Don't miss boating on Naini Lake or shopping on Mall Road. The weather is lovely, and you can see the Himalayas from Snow View Point. You can reach here by taking a train to Kathgodam from Delhi, then a taxi. A 4-5 day trip costs around ₹18,000 - ₹22,000 per person.
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3. Manali - Himachal Pradesh
Manali is a beautiful town set amidst snow-capped mountains. It's the first choice for adventure junkies and nature lovers. You can enjoy snow even in summer at Rohtang Pass. For thrill-seekers, Solang Valley offers paragliding and river rafting. The Hidimba Devi Temple is a special attraction here. The best way to travel is by Volvo bus from Chandigarh or Delhi. A 6-day trip will set you back by about ₹20,000 - ₹25,000 per person.
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4. Mussoorie - Uttarakhand
They call this place the 'Queen of Hills' for a reason. Taking a dip in the Kempty Falls and watching the sunset from Gun Hill Point are amazing experiences. The cool breeze here in summer feels incredible. To get here, take a train or flight to Dehradun, and Mussoorie is just a 1.5-hour journey away. A 4-day trip costs between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 per person.
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5. Ladakh - Jammu & Kashmir
For those who want a real adventure, Ladakh is a dream destination. You can only visit from May to September. The stunning Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and high-altitude roads will take you to another world. The easiest way to travel is by flying to Leh, or you can take a road trip from Manali. A 7-8 day trip is a bit pricey, costing around ₹35,000 - ₹50,000 per person, including flights. Important Tip: Since these are popular summer spots, book your hotels and tickets at least 2 months in advance. Even in summer, pack some sweaters. And for high-altitude places like Ladakh, be careful about 'Altitude Sickness'.
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