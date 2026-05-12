6 6 Image Credit : Getty

5. Ladakh - Jammu & Kashmir

For those who want a real adventure, Ladakh is a dream destination. You can only visit from May to September. The stunning Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and high-altitude roads will take you to another world. The easiest way to travel is by flying to Leh, or you can take a road trip from Manali. A 7-8 day trip is a bit pricey, costing around ₹35,000 - ₹50,000 per person, including flights. Important Tip: Since these are popular summer spots, book your hotels and tickets at least 2 months in advance. Even in summer, pack some sweaters. And for high-altitude places like Ladakh, be careful about 'Altitude Sickness'.