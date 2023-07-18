Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fitness during Monsoon: How to complete your Walking step counts

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Monsoon season can be harsh on us when it comes to maintaining our fitness. Here are some tips to follow when it is raining outside and you need to complete your step count.-- By Leona Merlin Antony.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Rains are great after a long period of hot summers and scorching heat. But they can be a headache when it comes to people who choose walking as a part of their fitness routine. It is not simple every single day to carry an umbrella and do your walk. On average we take about 5300 steps every day. So, a little more push can do the magic of completing our 10,000 steps target. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Treadmills: They are usually bought and kept at our homes to hang clothes on them. This monsoon season uses the treadmill for a great outcome. If you are new to it, start by taking a lower step count per day. Then, gradually increase the number of steps till you reach your desired goal. You can also try jogging if that is convenient for you. Always remind yourself to stretch before doing the exercise

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Walking while watching your Favourite Show: Yes, you heard it right. We love to binge-watch our favourite shows for long hours without even realising that time is slipping by. If you start walking instead, you will have a track of the time that you spend on your show. So the next time you are in front of your TV, you do not have to be guilty about it.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Staircase: Climbing the staircase can be considered the HIIT workout equivalent of walking. It is not very easy to climb up and down the stairs, but it will do the trick. It will also benefit your knee and increase your leg power. So, the next time you see an escalator, be brave to take the stairs for the health freak in you.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    House Cleaning: This is a great way to burn your calories unknowingly. Entering a deep cleaning mode can benefit your house and yourself. Mopping and brooming the floors require a lot of movement on your part. So, the next time while doing it, wear your fitness band and you will be surprised to see the number of steps you have taken. 

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Walking while Talking: Many discussions revolve around this topic. Our phone calls usually take us away for a long time especially if it is our relatives and friends. Most of the time, we will be sitting while we are on calls. The next time, try to walk around till the call ends. That would suffice your walking requirements. But you have to be attentive and careful when you do that since carelessness can lead to injuries to knees and legs.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Indoor Games: Indoor games are a perfect way to balance your fitness routine. Table tennis has gained popularity ever since the monsoon has not been kind to us. Investing in a small table tennis board will only be worthwhile for you since it does not take up a huge space. Kids and children are always excited to play with their parents. Indoor games will be a great way to do that.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats ATG EAI

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water ATG EAI

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world MSW EAI

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try (LMA)

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare (LMA)

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare

    Recent Stories

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats ATG EAI

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats

    Monalisa BOLD-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant Singh's HOT romantic song 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' is 'too hot to handle'-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa BOLD-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's romantic song 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' is 'too hot to handle'

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water ATG EAI

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world MSW EAI

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon