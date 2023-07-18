Fitness during Monsoon: How to complete your Walking step counts

Monsoon season can be harsh on us when it comes to maintaining our fitness. Here are some tips to follow when it is raining outside and you need to complete your step count.-- By Leona Merlin Antony.

Rains are great after a long period of hot summers and scorching heat. But they can be a headache when it comes to people who choose walking as a part of their fitness routine. It is not simple every single day to carry an umbrella and do your walk. On average we take about 5300 steps every day. So, a little more push can do the magic of completing our 10,000 steps target.

Treadmills: They are usually bought and kept at our homes to hang clothes on them. This monsoon season uses the treadmill for a great outcome. If you are new to it, start by taking a lower step count per day. Then, gradually increase the number of steps till you reach your desired goal. You can also try jogging if that is convenient for you. Always remind yourself to stretch before doing the exercise

Walking while watching your Favourite Show: Yes, you heard it right. We love to binge-watch our favourite shows for long hours without even realising that time is slipping by. If you start walking instead, you will have a track of the time that you spend on your show. So the next time you are in front of your TV, you do not have to be guilty about it.

Staircase: Climbing the staircase can be considered the HIIT workout equivalent of walking. It is not very easy to climb up and down the stairs, but it will do the trick. It will also benefit your knee and increase your leg power. So, the next time you see an escalator, be brave to take the stairs for the health freak in you.

House Cleaning: This is a great way to burn your calories unknowingly. Entering a deep cleaning mode can benefit your house and yourself. Mopping and brooming the floors require a lot of movement on your part. So, the next time while doing it, wear your fitness band and you will be surprised to see the number of steps you have taken.

Walking while Talking: Many discussions revolve around this topic. Our phone calls usually take us away for a long time especially if it is our relatives and friends. Most of the time, we will be sitting while we are on calls. The next time, try to walk around till the call ends. That would suffice your walking requirements. But you have to be attentive and careful when you do that since carelessness can lead to injuries to knees and legs.

Indoor Games: Indoor games are a perfect way to balance your fitness routine. Table tennis has gained popularity ever since the monsoon has not been kind to us. Investing in a small table tennis board will only be worthwhile for you since it does not take up a huge space. Kids and children are always excited to play with their parents. Indoor games will be a great way to do that.