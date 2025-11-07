Are You A First Time Trekker? Check These 8 Tips For A Great Experience
If you're getting ready for your first trek, you want it to be safe and fun. First-timers can run into a few issues. Here are some simple tips to help you steer clear of them
Medical Check-up
Before the trek, see a doctor for a simple medical check-up. There's a chance of health issues at high altitudes.
Trekking Route
Gather info beforehand like the trekking route, weather, terrain, and emergency contacts.
Backpack
Use a good quality waterproof backpack. Or, carry covers big enough to cover the bag.
Packing
Pack only the essentials. Overpacking can make you tired and slow down your journey.
Solo Treks
First-time trekkers should try to go with experienced people instead of going alone. Prioritize safety.
Food and Water
Carry water, energy bars, fruits, and electrolyte sachets to avoid dehydration.
Trekking Shoes
Wear comfortable, waterproof trekking shoes with good grip.
Rest
Take a 10-12 minute break every hour. Rest immediately if you feel tired; don't try to keep up with others.
