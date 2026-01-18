7 Best Fruit Combos Rich in Iron and Vitamin C for Anemia Prevention
Anemia occurs when the body has low iron levels. Let's get to know some fruit combos rich in iron and vitamin C that people with anemia should eat.
Let's get to know some fruit combos rich in iron and vitamin C that people with anemia should eat.
1. Pomegranate, Guava
Pomegranate contains iron. Similarly, the vitamin C in guava helps absorb iron. So, you can eat pomegranate and guava together.
2. Orange, Dates
The vitamin C in oranges helps absorb the iron from dates.
3. Raisins, Kiwi
You get 1.9 mg of iron from 100 grams of raisins. The vitamin C in kiwi helps absorb the iron.
4. Figs, Strawberry
100 grams of figs contain 0.2 mg of iron. Strawberries have vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.
5. Black Grapes, Gooseberry
Black grapes contain iron. Gooseberries have vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.
6. Watermelon, Lemon
Since watermelon has iron, adding vitamin C-rich lemon juice can help increase iron absorption.
7. Prunes, Pineapple
100 grams of prunes contain 0.93 mg of iron. Pineapple contains vitamin C. So, you can eat them together.
