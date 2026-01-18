Feeling Tired Often Without Working? 4 Hidden Health Reasons You Should Know
Health: Some people feel constantly tired even with good sleep and health. Symptoms like losing interest in work and feeling weak all day are common. Experts say you should be alert if this lasts for a long time.
Anemia is a major cause
If hemoglobin levels in the blood drop, oxygen doesn't reach body parts properly. This causes weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, and constant fatigue. This is more common in women.
Low vitamins mean low energy
Nutrients like Vitamin B12, D, C, and folate are vital. A deficiency can cause muscle weakness, poor concentration, irritability, and confusion. Many dismiss this as normal tiredness.
Mental stress also causes fatigue
Constant stress, anxiety, and emotional burden increase mental fatigue. This slowly drains the body's energy. Irritability, lack of interest, and feeling tired are common signs.
Which nutrient deficiencies cause the most fatigue?
Experts say iron, Vitamin B12, D, and magnesium are key for energy production. Deficiencies can make you feel constantly weak. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.
Note: The information above is for basic knowledge only. It's best to follow a doctor's advice for health matters.
