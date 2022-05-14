Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fatigue to frequent urination: 5 subtle signs to look out for diabetes in children

    First Published May 14, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    Diabetes, the ninth greatest cause of mortality in 2019, is a major cause of blindness, heart attacks, renal failure, strokes, and lower-limb amputations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As a result, it is critical to keep an eye out for signs that may indicate diabetes. Here are 5 signs to look out for

    More than 132,000 children are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes each year, and the number is growing. As a result, it is critical to keep an eye out for signs that may indicate diabetes.

    Weight fluctuations

    Children with diabetes may undergo inexplicable weight swings, particularly weight loss. Because their pancreas does not create enough insulin or uses it inefficiently, the process of turning blood glucose into energy is impeded, and their bodies do not receive the fuel they require. As a result, it begins to feed on fat and muscles for energy, resulting in accidental weight loss.

    Fatigue and exhausted

    Fatigue, weakness, and weariness can develop in children for a variety of causes. However, if your child is always slow and sleepy, you should take them to a doctor for a complete diagnosis, since this might be an indication of diabetes.

    Frequent urination

    Frequent urination is one of the first indications of diabetes in children. This might be related to increased thirst and water consumption, which naturally leads to more restroom visits throughout the day.
     

    Gastrointestinal issues

    A kid with diabetes may experience gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, heartburn, bloating, and other symptoms. This is due to the fact that diabetes can produce gastroparesis, a disorder that affects how you digest food.

    Blurred vision

    Diabetes, according to experts, can cause eye difficulties, particularly hazy vision. High blood sugar levels can cause the lens of the eye to expand, making it harder for a youngster to see well.

