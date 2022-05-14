Fatigue to frequent urination: 5 subtle signs to look out for diabetes in children

Diabetes, the ninth greatest cause of mortality in 2019, is a major cause of blindness, heart attacks, renal failure, strokes, and lower-limb amputations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As a result, it is critical to keep an eye out for signs that may indicate diabetes. Here are 5 signs to look out for

Diabetes, the ninth greatest cause of mortality in 2019, is a major cause of blindness, heart attacks, renal failure, strokes, and lower-limb amputations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 132,000 children are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes each year, and the number is growing. As a result, it is critical to keep an eye out for signs that may indicate diabetes. Weight fluctuations Children with diabetes may undergo inexplicable weight swings, particularly weight loss. Because their pancreas does not create enough insulin or uses it inefficiently, the process of turning blood glucose into energy is impeded, and their bodies do not receive the fuel they require. As a result, it begins to feed on fat and muscles for energy, resulting in accidental weight loss.

Fatigue and exhausted Fatigue, weakness, and weariness can develop in children for a variety of causes. However, if your child is always slow and sleepy, you should take them to a doctor for a complete diagnosis, since this might be an indication of diabetes.

Frequent urination Frequent urination is one of the first indications of diabetes in children. This might be related to increased thirst and water consumption, which naturally leads to more restroom visits throughout the day.

Gastrointestinal issues A kid with diabetes may experience gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, heartburn, bloating, and other symptoms. This is due to the fact that diabetes can produce gastroparesis, a disorder that affects how you digest food.