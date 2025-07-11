Doctor's Warn: Don’t Ignore Eyelash Dandruff Symptoms - Here's What It Could Be
Doctors warn against ignoring dandruff on eyelids. Learn more in this post.
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Pinterest
Blepharitis - Eyelash Dandruff
Eyelash dandruff, or blepharitis, is common eyelid inflammation. It's not contagious, but bacteria, fungi, blocked oil glands, or dry eyes can cause it.
26
Image Credit : Pinterest
Causes of Eyelash Dandruff
Dandruff from the scalp or brows can spread to eyelashes. Rosacea, eye medications, contact lens solutions, or makeup allergies can also contribute.
36
Image Credit : Pinterest
Signs of Eyelash Dandruff
Symptoms include white or yellow flakes, itchy, red eyes (worse in the morning), a foreign body sensation, excessive tearing, light sensitivity, and sticky eyelids.
46
Image Credit : Pinterest
Cleaning Eyelash Dandruff
Cleanse eyelids with a warm, damp cloth for 5-10 minutes to loosen blocked oil glands and soften flakes. Rinse with cool water and gently wipe with cotton.
56
Image Credit : Pinterest
Severe Effects of Eye Dandruff
Untreated dandruff can lead to eye infections, dry eyes, styes, and in rare cases, even corneal damage. See a doctor if symptoms worsen.
66
Image Credit : Pinterest
Medical Treatments for Eye Dandruff
Doctors may prescribe antibiotics, ointments, or tea tree oil cleansers. Maintain eyelid hygiene, remove makeup before bed, and avoid sharing eye products.
