Induction Cooking: Save Gas Without Sky-High Electricity Bills – Smart Tips Inside
With gas cylinders getting harder to find, many of us are switching to induction stoves. But wait, is your electricity bill suddenly shooting through the roof? Don't worry, using your induction cooktop smartly can also slash your power bill.
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Get Ready to Cook
Unlike a gas stove, an induction cooktop needs a bit of planning. To cook delicious food quickly and save electricity, get all your ingredients ready beforehand. Have your vegetables chopped and spices laid out. This simple step prevents you from heating an empty pot and helps you finish cooking in no time.
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Remember This Trick
Here's another simple trick: always cover your pot or pan when cooking on an induction cooktop. This traps the heat, making your food cook much faster and saving a lot of electricity. Also, try to use hot water for your cooking whenever possible to speed things up.
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Soak Your Lentils
Always soak your dal and rice for a few hours before you start cooking on the induction. Even Ayurveda suggests this for better health. When it comes to your cooktop, soaked lentils and rice cook way faster, which means you save a good amount of power.
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Use Induction-Friendly Cookware
For induction cooking, always use pans with a flat, thick bottom. Stainless steel or induction-friendly non-stick cookware works best. Using thin or non-magnetic utensils will take much longer to heat up and will just waste electricity.
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Don't Make These Mistakes
Never operate the induction cooker with wet hands or place a wet pot on it. Don't switch it on with an empty vessel. Avoid cooking continuously on high heat and don't keep turning it on and off. For cleaning, just use a soft cotton or microfiber cloth.
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Manage the Temperature
Cooking at a lower temperature is a great way to reduce your power consumption. Most induction cookers come with different pre-set modes for things like boiling milk or making idlis. Use the right mode for the right dish. Also, try to cook all your items in one go to save both time and electricity.
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