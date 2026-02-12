Common Foods That Increase Blood Sugar Levels You Should Avoid
Diabetics should always be careful about their diet. However, many common foods that we think are fine and sugar-free can actually raise blood sugar levels. Let's find out what they are.
White Rice
The white rice we eat daily can potentially increase blood sugar levels. White rice is very low in fiber. Due to the lack of fiber, blood sugar rises quickly after eating it.
Poori made with refined flour
Dishes like naan and poori are common at home. But their glycemic index is very high. Since refined flour is low in fiber and oil is used, the body quickly converts it to sugar.
Jaggery
We often use jaggery as a healthy alternative to sugar. However, jaggery also has a high glycemic index.
Packaged Juice
Juices that come in bottles and packets can quickly raise blood sugar levels. This is because they contain no fiber at all.
Potato
People with diabetes should avoid potato fries, potato masala with parotta, and aloo paratha. These can increase blood sugar levels.
Fried Snacks
Crispy and salty snacks like samosas and pakodas, which we eat with tea, also have a high glycemic index. This raises blood sugar.
Some Fruits
Eating sweet fruits like mangoes, grapes, and sapodilla introduces a lot of natural sugar into the body. Drinking them as juice can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar due to fiber loss.
