While many plants require sunlight, water and nutrients from the soil to survive, some have adapted to utilise an amazing way of obtaining nutrients. Carnivorous plants use a variety of methods to capture and digest insects. Each plant has its own unique method of trapping insects meaning that they are some of the most interesting examples of adaptation in nature.

Discover 5 amazing carnivorous plants which use some clever methods to trap insects.

1. Venus Flytrap: The Snap Trapper

The Venus flytrap is the most well-known carnivorous plant. It features two hinged lobes on its leaves. These lobes have sensitive trigger hairs on them. If these trigger hairs are touched multiple times by an insect within a short amount of time, then the leaves will snap shut trapping the insect which will then be digested by enzymes.