Do you ring the bell as soon as you enter a temple? It is not just a habit. Deep spiritual and scientific reasons exist behind this practice. From Agama Shastra rules to brain science, the bell sound hides the mystery of Om, negative energy removal, and germ destruction.

Have you noticed this? Our hands automatically reach for the bell when we enter a temple. We feel our temple visit remains incomplete without making that ringing sound. We do this because we see it from childhood. But scriptures say this small action gives huge results.

1. Spiritual Reason - Waking up the deity and removing evil: Hindu Agama Shastra says the temple is the house of the deity. We announce our arrival when we ring the bell. It is just like ringing a doorbell at someone's house. Experts say the bell sound produces the Om chant itself. Om is the first sound of creation, the Brahmanad. The deity wakes up from sleep after hearing this sound. The deity then listens to the prayers of the devotee.

The Skanda Purana clearly states - "Ghantanadam krutva yah pujam karoti, shatashwamedha phalam labhet". This means you get the merit of 100 Ashwamedha yagnas when you ring the bell during puja. People also believe the bell sound is highly pure. This sound pushes ghosts, evil spirits, and negative energy away from the temple premises. Therefore, you must always ring the bell while entering the temple, never while exiting.

2. Scientific Reason - This will surprise you:

A) Resetting the brain: Scientists have measured the pitch of temple bells. The pitch stays around 1100 to 1200 Hz. The echo lasts for at least 7 seconds. Our left and right brain sides become active together when this deep sound enters our ears. Thousands of outside thoughts, office tension, and street noise stop in one second. The mind becomes focused, calm, and ready for puja. It works much like a meditation bell.

B) Panchadhatu and germ destruction: Temple bells are not ordinary bells. Makers use a special Panchadhatu (five metals) to make them. They mix copper, zinc, iron, nickel, and chromium in a specific ratio. This metal mixture creates a special vibration when you ring the bell. This vibration helps destroy harmful bacteria and germs in the air. The science is very similar to storing water in copper vessels in ancient times.

C) 7 Chakras of the body: Yoga Shastra explains another benefit. The deep sound of the bell touches the seven chakras of our body, from Muladhara to Sahasrara. It balances our body energy perfectly.

So, what is the correct rule? Many people just touch the bell lightly and walk away. Scriptures say you should ring the bell properly. The deep sound must echo for at least 7 seconds. You should close your eyes and remember your main deity while ringing it. You must never use both hands to ring the bell. You should ring it with one hand and do pranam with the other hand.

Therefore, you should keep this science and devotion in mind next time you visit a temple. Do not ring the bell just out of habit. You will see your entire puja experience change completely.