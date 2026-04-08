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Your Kettle's Secret Talents

Currently, many people face issues when they run out of LPG gas at the wrong time. Not everyone buys an induction stove or expensive electric cookers as a backup. But you don't need all that! A small electric kettle, which is there in most homes, can do so much more than just heat water. It's a real boon for bachelors and students. Let's find out what all you can cook in it.