Electric Kettle Hacks: 5 Things You Can Do Beyond Boiling Water
Facing an LPG shortage or no induction stove at home? Don’t worry! Your electric kettle can do more than boil water. From quick snacks to simple meals, here are easy dishes you can prepare effortlessly.
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Your Kettle's Secret Talents
Currently, many people face issues when they run out of LPG gas at the wrong time. Not everyone buys an induction stove or expensive electric cookers as a backup. But you don't need all that! A small electric kettle, which is there in most homes, can do so much more than just heat water. It's a real boon for bachelors and students. Let's find out what all you can cook in it.
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1. Healthy Breakfast & Boiled Eggs
Need a super-quick breakfast? Just boil water in your kettle and pour it over instant oatmeal. It's ready in a minute! The kettle is also a lifesaver for midnight hunger pangs—you can easily make Maggi or pasta. You can even boil eggs in it. Just add eggs and water, switch it on, and they'll be perfectly boiled in minutes, often faster than on a stove.
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2. Hot Soup, Rice, and More!
Craving hot soup? Boil water and stir in an instant soup mix. You can even cook rice! Just add the right amount of rice and water, and the kettle's sensor will cook it perfectly. If guests are over, you can quickly make coffee or hot chocolate for 5-6 people. Beyond cooking, you can use the steam for a quick facial at home or to sterilize baby bottles. It's a truly multi-purpose gadget!
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