Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid ul-Fitr 2022: From Biryani to Sheer Khurma - 8 lip-smacking dishes to relish this festive season

    First Published May 1, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    If you’re seeking for a variety of delicious dishes to enjoy this Eid ul-Fitr, then here are following suggestions that you must consider. Take a look:

    Image Credit: Pixabay (L); Getty Images (R)

    Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is the first day in the month of Shawwal. Muslims worldwide gather together to offer prayers before they sit for the festive spread and indulge in various savouries and sweet dishes.

    Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Image Credit: Freepik

    The aroma of the flavour-filled dishes throng the streets of cities globally, and the quintessential biryanis, kebabs, haleem, etc., are prepared in every Muslim household. Popularly known as 'Meethi Eid', people also relish various sweets and desserts during this festive season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    From a variety of biryanis to a lip-smacking spread of desserts, here's a look at eight dishes that you must enjoy this Eid ul-Fitr:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    1. Biryani

    The most popular dish, without a doubt, is the quintessential Biryani. Enjoyed with Raita and Salan, Biryani screams indulgence. The recipe consists of either mutton or chicken marinated with a host of spices and slow-cooked with Basmati rice and oodles of love. One can experience an explosion of flavours in just one morsel. Interestingly, in India, every region has their own version of the delicious Biryani that every foodie must try.

    Image Credit: Freepik

    2. Sheer Khurma

    Sheer Khurma is a delicious milk pudding made with vermicelli, milk, date, and chunky nuts. A denser version of Sevaiyan, the dish is usually savoured first thing in the morning after the first namaz (prayer) on the day of Eid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    3. Mutton Korma

    This mouth-watering mutton curry oozes aromatic masalas, cashew nut paste, rose water and saffron. The succulent and spicy mutton pieces pair very well with sheermal and bakarkhani.

    Image Credit: Wikipedia Commons

    4. Double Ka Meetha or Shahi Tukda

    Made by frying small pieces of bread, dipped in condensed milk, infused with a hint of cardamom, and topped with dry fruits, Shahi Tukda is dubbed as one of Awadh's best contributions to Indian cuisine.

    Image Credit: Freepik

    5. Seekh or Galouti Kebabs

    Imagining Eid celebrations without smoky, succulent and delectable kebabs is impossible. Seekh kebab is a delicacy made with spicy minced meat mixture and grilled to perfection on a coal tandoor. Galouti is a softer version that is so delicate that it melts in your mouth.

    Image Credit: Freepik

    6. Baklava

    Crunchy and yummilicious, Baklava is a Turkish delight made with layers of filo pastry laced with butter and chopped pistachios and nuts. It is soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup, which gives the pastry its signature fragrant essence, and these are a must-have on Eid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    7. Haleem

    Haleem is a ghee-rich porridge made with lentils like gram moong dal and chana dal, wheat, and minced meat. The garnish on haleem plays an important role; the crisp fried onions, ginger slices, green chilli, lemon juice and coriander leaves help deliver the perfect flavour to the dish. This dish is cooked for eight to 10 hours to make it perfect.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    8. Phirni

    Phirni is typically milk thickened with rice flour, flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, and topped with pistachios and nuts. Phirni uses ground rice rather than whole rice and is prepared widely during Eid festivities. Traditionally, Phirni is served in clay vessels that help keep the dessert's temperature down.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends - adt

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share - adt

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO s International Jazz Day in Goa gcw

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO's International Jazz Day in Goa

    Recent Stories

    BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2 - adt

    BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2

    Maharashtra Day: CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement - adt

    Maharashtra Day: CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

    Pep Guardiola agrees to extend Manchester City stay, to convince Erling Haaland for Etihad move-ayh

    Guardiola agrees to extend Man City stay, to convince Haaland for Etihad move

    Wedding Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha all set to marry singer Yash Kumar RBA

    Wedding Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha all set to marry Yash Kumar

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon