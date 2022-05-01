Eid ul-Fitr 2022: From Biryani to Sheer Khurma - 8 lip-smacking dishes to relish this festive season

If you’re seeking for a variety of delicious dishes to enjoy this Eid ul-Fitr, then here are following suggestions that you must consider. Take a look:

Image Credit: Pixabay (L); Getty Images (R)

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is the first day in the month of Shawwal. Muslims worldwide gather together to offer prayers before they sit for the festive spread and indulge in various savouries and sweet dishes. Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

Image Credit: Freepik

The aroma of the flavour-filled dishes throng the streets of cities globally, and the quintessential biryanis, kebabs, haleem, etc., are prepared in every Muslim household. Popularly known as 'Meethi Eid', people also relish various sweets and desserts during this festive season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

From a variety of biryanis to a lip-smacking spread of desserts, here's a look at eight dishes that you must enjoy this Eid ul-Fitr:

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Biryani The most popular dish, without a doubt, is the quintessential Biryani. Enjoyed with Raita and Salan, Biryani screams indulgence. The recipe consists of either mutton or chicken marinated with a host of spices and slow-cooked with Basmati rice and oodles of love. One can experience an explosion of flavours in just one morsel. Interestingly, in India, every region has their own version of the delicious Biryani that every foodie must try.

Image Credit: Freepik

2. Sheer Khurma Sheer Khurma is a delicious milk pudding made with vermicelli, milk, date, and chunky nuts. A denser version of Sevaiyan, the dish is usually savoured first thing in the morning after the first namaz (prayer) on the day of Eid.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Mutton Korma This mouth-watering mutton curry oozes aromatic masalas, cashew nut paste, rose water and saffron. The succulent and spicy mutton pieces pair very well with sheermal and bakarkhani.

Image Credit: Wikipedia Commons

4. Double Ka Meetha or Shahi Tukda Made by frying small pieces of bread, dipped in condensed milk, infused with a hint of cardamom, and topped with dry fruits, Shahi Tukda is dubbed as one of Awadh's best contributions to Indian cuisine.

Image Credit: Freepik

5. Seekh or Galouti Kebabs Imagining Eid celebrations without smoky, succulent and delectable kebabs is impossible. Seekh kebab is a delicacy made with spicy minced meat mixture and grilled to perfection on a coal tandoor. Galouti is a softer version that is so delicate that it melts in your mouth.

Image Credit: Freepik

6. Baklava Crunchy and yummilicious, Baklava is a Turkish delight made with layers of filo pastry laced with butter and chopped pistachios and nuts. It is soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup, which gives the pastry its signature fragrant essence, and these are a must-have on Eid.

Image Credit: Getty Images

7. Haleem Haleem is a ghee-rich porridge made with lentils like gram moong dal and chana dal, wheat, and minced meat. The garnish on haleem plays an important role; the crisp fried onions, ginger slices, green chilli, lemon juice and coriander leaves help deliver the perfect flavour to the dish. This dish is cooked for eight to 10 hours to make it perfect.

Image Credit: Getty Images