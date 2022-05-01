Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Monday, May 2, as confirmed by the Astronomy Centre.

    Among other nations that will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on May 2 are Bahrain, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Kuwait, Yemen, Turkey, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine, Qatar, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, and Mauritania. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Niger, and Mali will celebrate the festival on Sunday (May 1).

    Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is observed on the first day of Shawaal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Also known as the 'festival of breaking of the fast', Muslims worldwide dedicate an entire month to seeking peace from Allah and thanking him for the blessings.

    The fasts, known as Roza, end with the celebrations on the crescent moon night that usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramzan. As the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, the moon is sighted to mark the commencement of a new month.

    When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India

    The exact timing of the moon sighting in India has not yet been confirmed, even though Saudi Arabia and UAE have announced that they will celebrate Eid on May 2. However, there is a likelihood that this time Eid 2022 in India may be marked on the same day as gulf countries celebrate.

