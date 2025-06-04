Eid-ul- Adha 2025: When is Bakri Eid? Know date, time significance
Eid-ul-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic festival celebrated worldwide, marking Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and symbolizing generosity, unity, and compassion among Muslims
Date and Observance of Eid-ul-Adha
Eid-ul-Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. In 2025, it is expected to be observed on June 7 in India, while Saudi Arabia will celebrate it a day earlier. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day before Eid, known as Arafat Day or Yaum al-Arafah, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah and is regarded as the holiest day in Islam.
Historical Background
The festival’s origins are linked to the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his son Isma'il (Ishmael), as described in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113). It is believed that Ibrahim was commanded through a dream to sacrifice his son as a test of faith. Demonstrating complete submission and devotion to God, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, but God intervened and replaced Isma'il with a sheep, sparing his son’s life.
Religious and Social Significance
Eid-ul-Adha holds deep spiritual meaning beyond the act of sacrifice. It symbolizes the virtues of generosity, compassion, humility, and gratitude. The festival coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, reinforcing themes of unity and solidarity among Muslims worldwide.
Traditions and Celebrations
Muslims traditionally begin Eid with special prayers at the mosque, followed by the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a goat, sheep, buffalo, or camel. The meat from the sacrifice is shared among family, friends, and those in need. The day is also marked by exchanging gifts, offering greetings, and hosting festive meals that bring communities together in celebration.