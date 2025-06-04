Image Credit : Pixabay

Date and Observance of Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. In 2025, it is expected to be observed on June 7 in India, while Saudi Arabia will celebrate it a day earlier. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day before Eid, known as Arafat Day or Yaum al-Arafah, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah and is regarded as the holiest day in Islam.