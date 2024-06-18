Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion

    Celebrated by millions worldwide, Eid-al-Adha, also known as 'Bakrid', is a significant Islamic festival marked by joy, sacrifice, and community spirit. On this special occasion in 2024, sports stars like Irfan Pathan and Rashid Khan took to social media to share heartfelt wishes with their fans, spreading happiness and blessings.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Several stars from the sports fraternity took to social media to share wishes for fans on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha 2024. Also known as 'Bakrid', this festival is one of the most important in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence by Muslims worldwide. Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan, and other members of the cricket world shared heartfelt messages with those celebrating this auspicious festival. Here are some of the wishes:

    Irfan Pathan:
    "Sacrifice your ego as much as you can. Eid Mubarak everyone. #EidAlAdha2024"

    Rashid Khan:
    "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your lives. #Bakrid #EidAlAdha2024"

    Here are some of the other wishes: 

    These messages from beloved sports stars not only bring joy to their fans but also highlight the unity and shared celebration of Eid-al-Adha within the global Muslim community. This festival, marked by the spirit of sacrifice, charity, and gratitude, reminds us of the importance of togetherness and compassion.

    As people around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha, these heartfelt wishes from sports stars add to the festive cheer, reminding everyone of the universal values of love and generosity that this festival embodies.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: WI register highest powerplay score in T20 WC history in win over Afghanistan (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
