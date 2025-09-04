Image Credit : cookclickndevour

Method of Preparation

For this recipe, Peel and clean the garlic cloves.

Blend garlic, green chilies, cumin seeds, cilantro, and salt into a thick paste (avoid adding too much water).

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and mix in lemon juice.

For tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, split chickpeas, dried red chilies, and cumin seeds.

Pour this tempering over the chutney.

Your flavorful garlic chutney is now ready and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to ten days.