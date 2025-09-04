Garlic Chutney Recipe: Healthy And Natural Remedy for Cholesterol
Garlic chutney is a delicious and healthy addition to your meals. Easy to prepare and full of nutrients, it supports heart health while enhancing your immunity. Try this recipe and enjoy both its taste and health benefits.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cholesterol-Lowering Garlic
Garlic is widely known for its health benefits, especially when it comes to lowering cholesterol levels. High cholesterol can lead to conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, and even strokes. Reducing bad cholesterol is crucial, and one tasty way to achieve this is by including garlic chutney in your diet.
Ingredients for Garlic Chutney
For garlic chutney Recipe, gather the following ingredients:
10–15 garlic cloves
3 green chilies
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp cumin seeds
Salt to taste
For tempering:
1 tbsp oil
1 tbsp mustard seeds
1 tbsp split chickpeas (chana dal)
3 dried red chilies
½ tbsp cumin seeds
How to Make Garlic Chutney
Method of Preparation
For this recipe, Peel and clean the garlic cloves.
Blend garlic, green chilies, cumin seeds, cilantro, and salt into a thick paste (avoid adding too much water).
Transfer the mixture to a bowl and mix in lemon juice.
For tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, split chickpeas, dried red chilies, and cumin seeds.
Pour this tempering over the chutney.
Your flavorful garlic chutney is now ready and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to ten days.
Delicious and Healthy
Have two spoons of garlic chutney with rice daily for best results. Even consuming it once a day can help reduce cholesterol naturally. Ayurveda also recommends garlic as a powerful medicinal herb due to its active compound allicin, which is effective in lowering cholesterol.
Benefits of Garlic
Garlic chutney is not only good for controlling cholesterol but also offers several other health benefits:
Rich in antioxidants
Helps regulate blood pressure
Aids digestion
Boosts immunity
Contains anti-inflammatory properties