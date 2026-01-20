Republic Day Drawing Competition: 6 Easy Painting Ideas for Kids (Ages 4–9)
Republic Day 2026 painting competitions will be held in schools and communities on January 26. Here are six easy and creative painting ideas that kids aged 4–9 can make for Republic Day drawing contests.
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day is a great chance to spark patriotism in your kids. Schools often host drawing contests for children aged 4-9. They can create beautiful paintings, like the tricolour flag.
India Gate
India Gate is a classic Republic Day symbol. Young kids can sketch it with crayons or watercolours and add a flag. Kids aged 6-9 can win contests with this painting.
Kids Saluting the Flag
A drawing of kids and a teacher saluting the tricolour is a great Republic Day idea. Children aged 8-9 can definitely stand out in a painting contest with this picture.
Salute to a Soldier
If your kid loves to paint, have them draw someone saluting a soldier. Adding a tricolour flag in the background can really bring the picture to life.
Ashoka Chakra Painting
Little kids can just draw the circular Ashoka Chakra on a white sheet of paper. It's super easy. They can colour it blue and add a tricolour theme around it.
Tricolour Flag
Drawing the tricolour is the easiest and most popular choice for young kids. They can use saffron, white, and green, then add the Ashoka Chakra. It's a fun, patriotic activity.
