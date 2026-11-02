Warm oil massage:

You should warm this Moringa oil slightly and apply it from roots to tips twice a week. You massage gently with your fingertips for 10 minutes to increase blood circulation and strengthen hair roots. You wash your hair with a mild, chemical-free shampoo after 45 minutes or leave it overnight.

Hair mask:

You mix 2 spoons of Moringa oil, 2 spoons of fresh curd, and 1 spoon of honey into a smooth paste. You apply this well to your scalp and hair and leave it for 30 minutes. This works as a natural conditioner for dry winter hair and makes it silky soft.

Hair serum:

You take 2 to 3 drops of Moringa oil in your hands and apply it only to the hair ends when your hair is slightly damp after a wash. This protects your hair from split ends and gives a silky shine.

Important precautions:

You must never use very hot water for hair wash in winter. You should use only lukewarm water. Hot water removes natural oils and makes your hair look like hay. You will see reduced dandruff, less hair fall, and thicker hair growth if you use this oil regularly twice a week.