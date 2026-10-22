A Butter Chicken Stuffed Idli listed at Rs 179 on Swish's menu has divided the internet, with one user declaring it deserved "minimum 20 years jail."

Idli and butter chicken have been thrown together in a combination that few were prepared for. The dish, called Butter Chicken Stuffed Idli, is listed at Rs 179 on the menu of food delivery platform Swish, and it has set off a heated argument on X.

The pairing drew attention after X user Vansh posted a photograph of the dish and tagged Swish. His reaction was blunt: “Minimum 20 years jail.”

The image showed six idlis on a plate, two of them sliced open to expose an orange butter chicken filling inside. A bowl of chutney sat alongside, with the dish promising to merge the soft steamed texture of idli with the rich flavour of the North Indian curry.

Swish, which advertises delivery of fresh meals, snacks and drinks within 10 minutes, priced the item at Rs 179. Its bio states that it operates across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida.

For a dish normally served with sambar and coconut chutney, the shift is considerable. Butter chicken, for its part, has been moving well past its usual naan and rice companions. Combined, the two have produced an experiment that has intrigued some diners and alarmed others.

The post revived a familiar online argument about where creative cooking should stop and needless experimentation should begin.

Some users objected to stuffing a South Indian staple with a North Indian curry. Others were unbothered. One user defended the dish by drawing a parallel with other well-known pairings.

"That's just chicken stuffed bao bun. Y'all are judging for absolutely no reason. This looks delicious. Dosa and meat are already a thing so why not idli?" the user wrote.

The discussion has highlighted the growing popularity of fusion dishes in India, where regional staples are being combined in increasingly unexpected ways.

Reactions to the post continue to pour in online.