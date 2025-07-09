Easy Egg Peeling Trick: Just add a slice of lemon while boiling
Want to peel boiled eggs effortlessly without breaking them? Just add lemon while boiling. This simple kitchen trick can save time and frustration. Read on to learn more.
A Simple Trick
We love eating boiled eggs, but peeling them can be frustrating. The white often sticks to the shell, making a mess. But don't worry! A simple trick with a lemon can solve this problem.
Place in Cold Water
First, fill a pot with water and add the eggs. Cut a lemon in half and squeeze the juice of both halves into the boiling water. You can also add the lemon pieces if you like. Place the pot on the stove and let the water boil. Boil the eggs for about 10-12 minutes. After boiling, place the eggs in cold water and then peel.
Benefits of Lemon
The acid in lemon softens the eggshell. It loosens the membrane inside the egg, making the shell come off easily. It also reduces the chance of the egg cracking while boiling. It's a natural and easy method, as lemons are readily available.
Follow These Tips
After boiling, immediately place the eggs in cold water. This helps in easy shell removal. Always boil fresh eggs. Boiling old eggs makes the shell stick more. You can also add some salt to the water. Adding salt can prevent the egg from cracking. If lemon is not available, vinegar can also be used.
This Method is Easy
Yes, it's cheap and natural. No need to buy anything special; the lemon in your kitchen is enough. With this trick, your boiled egg's shell will come off in one go, saving you time. So next time you boil eggs, definitely try this lemon solution.
Beautiful Eggs
This easy trick of boiling eggs with lemon will not only benefit you but also make your work easier, and the eggs will also look beautiful.