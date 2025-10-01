Image Credit : our own

Dussehra is a vibrant festival celebrated across India, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. It’s a time when families come together, exchange greetings, and enjoy delicious festive meals. One essential part of these celebrations is sweets, which add sweetness and joy to the occasion. If you’re expecting guests this Dussehra but are pressed for time, here are some quick and easy sweets that you can prepare at home to impress everyone.