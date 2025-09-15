Durga Puja: 5 must-visit Durga temples in India; Check full list here
Durga Puja 2025: As Durga Puja approaches, devotees seek blessings at sacred shrines of the Goddess. Here are 5 must-visit Durga temples in India, where divinity, culture, and tradition come alive
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Durga Puja
Durga Puja 2025
As the festive air of Durga Puja begins to sweep across India, devotees seek divine blessings at sacred shrines of the Goddess. From the mystical hills of Assam to the holy banks of the Ganga in Kolkata, Durga temples embody power, devotion, and tradition. Visiting these temples before Puja is believed to invoke strength, purity, and prosperity for the days ahead.
ALSO READ: Durga Puja: Folklore of 'Uma' returning home; human face of the Goddess
Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kolkata
Built in 1855 by Rani Rashmoni, this riverside temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, a form of Durga. With 12 Shiva shrines and its association with Ramakrishna Paramhansa, it is both a spiritual landmark and a cultural treasure of Bengal.
Kamakhya Temple, Assam
Situated on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya is a revered Shakti Peetha where the Goddess is worshipped as the yoni symbol. Known for the Ambubachi Mela, it celebrates feminine power, fertility, and mysticism, drawing seekers of divine energy from across India.
Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir
Nestled in the Trikuta Hills near Katra, this cave shrine is one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites. Devotees undertake a trek to reach the sanctum, where the Goddess manifests as three pindis, symbolizing her forms of Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati.
Jwalamukhi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Located in Kangra, this temple is unique as the Goddess is worshipped in the form of natural flames emerging from the earth. The eternal fire is believed to represent Durga’s power, making it a rare and deeply revered symbol of divine energy.
Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar
Perched on Neel Parvat in Haridwar, this temple was established in the 8th century by Adi Shankaracharya. Considered a Siddh Peetha, it is believed that wishes made here are fulfilled. A ropeway ride offers devotees both convenience and stunning views of the Ganga.