Image Credit : Istock

Durga Puja is not just a festival; it’s an emotion, a grand celebration that lights up the heart of Bengal every autumn. Marking the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, this festival is a beautiful blend of culture, devotion, art, and, of course, food. For anyone lucky enough to experience the festivities in Bengal or in Bengali communities worldwide, indulging in traditional Bengali sweets and delicacies is an absolute must.

As Durga Puja 2025 approaches, here’s a curated list of 5 must-try Bengali sweets and delicacies that will make your celebration even more delightful.