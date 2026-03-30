Dry Fish or Fresh Fish: Which Option Is Healthier and Better for Your Diet?
Fish is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients, making it a healthy choice. But when it comes to dry fish vs fresh fish, experts reveal which option offers better nutrition and benefits.
Dry Fish vs Fresh Fish: Which is Best?
Experts say fresh fish has more natural nutrients and less processing. Rich in protein, omega-3s, and vitamins, it aids heart and brain health. Its low salt content makes it safer for those with high blood pressure.
What if you eat dry fish?
Dry fish is also nutritious. Removing water concentrates protein and minerals like calcium and iron. However, high salt content for preservation increases sodium, raising the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
Harmful Chemicals
Experts warn that dry fish may contain harmful chemicals or preservatives. Poorly prepared dry fish can also harbor bacteria, parasites, and fungi, leading to food poisoning and infections.
Who Should Avoid It
Another key point: dry fish can have high levels of metals like mercury, especially in larger fish. This is dangerous for pregnant women and children. The drying process also reduces water-soluble vitamins.
These Precautions are Necessary
Precautions are also needed with fresh fish. They spoil quickly and must be stored at the right temperature to prevent bacterial growth. If stored and cooked fresh, it's the best choice for health.
If you eat fish regularly?
Experts advise prioritizing fresh fish. Dry fish can be eaten in moderation, but those with high blood pressure or heart issues should limit it. Soaking dry fish before cooking helps reduce its salt content.
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