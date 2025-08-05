Drinking Tea Immediately After Eating? Here’s Why You Should Think Twice
Did you know your beloved habit might be doing more harm than good? Doctors say drinking tea right after a meal isn't healthy.
Unhealthy
Whether at a restaurant or home, many enjoy tea after meals. Black tea or masala chai feels like the perfect end. But did you know this habit might be doing more harm than good? Doctors say drinking tea right after a meal isn't healthy.
More problems
Drinking tea after meals can hinder nutrient absorption, leading to digestive issues. This is especially true if you consume milk with your tea.
Who is at risk?
Those with iron deficiencies should be cautious about tea consumption. It can worsen iron deficiency, especially for pregnant women, teens, or vegetarians.
Which tea is most harmful?
It depends on the type. Black and green teas have high tannins, hindering iron absorption. Milk tea, even with spices, can cause similar issues, though less severely, as spices aid digestion.
When to drink?
Lunch and dinner are often larger meals, making digestion crucial. Wait 30-60 minutes after eating before having tea.
Herbal tea
Herbal teas have lower tannins, so they interfere less with vitamin absorption after meals.