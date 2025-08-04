Image Credit : stockPhoto

If you are losing weight in a healthy way, there is no problem. Losing weight through proper diet and exercise are the right ways. But if you lose weight without any effort, especially if weight loss is accompanied by fatigue, digestive problems, mood swings, it is important to see a doctor immediately. Unplanned weight loss is not normal. Realize that these are early signs of the dangerous diseases mentioned above. Therefore, seeking medical help early on will help in identifying the underlying cause and getting proper treatment.