DIY ice cube recipes for glowing skin: Get a natural radiance
Just using ice cubes isn't enough for glowing skin. Mix these ingredients with ice cubes for amazing results.
These cool beauty recipes are here to wake up your skincare routine, and your glow.
Rice Ice Cubes - To prevent wrinkles and aging
Ingredients:
1/2 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup milk or rice water
1 tsp honey
Instructions
Blend everything into a paste. Strain if needed, pour into ice trays, and freeze. Massaging your face with these reduces wrinkles.
Mint and Green Tea Ice Cubes - For acne and oily skin
Ingredients:
1 cup boiled and cooled green tea
A handful of mint leaves
Instructions
Blend mint leaves with green tea, pour into ice trays, and freeze. This helps clear acne and oily skin.
Potato Ice Cubes - For dark spots
Ingredients:
1 raw potato (peeled and grated)
1/2 cup water
Instructions
Blend potato and water, strain, pour into trays, and freeze. This helps with hyperpigmentation and improves skin tone.
Coffee Ice Cubes - For dark circles and puffy eyes
Ingredients:
1 cup boiled and cooled coffee
Instructions
Strain and freeze in trays. Gently massage around eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.
Beetroot Ice Cubes - For a rosy glow
Ingredients:
1 small beetroot
1/2 cup water
Instructions
Blend, strain, and freeze. Applying this circularly boosts facial glow.
Tomato Ice Cubes - For large pores and oily skin
Ingredients:
1 ripe tomato
Few drops of lemon juice
Instructions
Blend tomato and lemon juice, strain, and freeze. Applying this tightens pores and reduces oil.
Turmeric and Gram Flour Ice Cubes - For glowing skin
Ingredients
1 tsp turmeric
2 tbsp gram flour
1/2 cup rose water or water
Instructions
Make a smooth paste, add water, and freeze. Massaging with this makes skin glow.