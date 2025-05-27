DIY guide: 5 simple body scrubs you can make at home for smooth skin
DIY Body Scrubs: Summer and monsoon can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving it tanned and dull. Instead of spending a fortune on expensive products, try these 5 easy homemade scrubs.
Common kitchen ingredients can exfoliate and brighten your skin. DIY body scrubs are natural, safe, and chemical-free. These 5 homemade scrubs detoxify, hydrate, and refresh. Learn how to make and use them.
- Coffee and Brown Sugar Body Scrub
Coffee's antioxidants slow aging and boost circulation. Brown sugar softens skin.
How to Make:
Mix ½ cup ground coffee, ½ cup brown sugar, and ½ cup coconut oil. Apply and massage gently. Rinse.
2. Rose Petal Body Scrub
Rose petals are anti-inflammatory and fragrant. Gram flour and almond/rice flour exfoliate and nourish.
How to Make:
Mix 4 tsp gram flour, 1 tsp almond/rice flour, 1 tsp dried rose petal powder, and rose water/water. Apply, rub gently, and wipe with a damp cloth.
3. Oatmeal and Honey Body Scrub
Oatmeal soothes and boosts collagen. Honey reduces pigmentation, and yogurt brightens.
How to Make:
Mix ½ cup ground oatmeal, 2 tsp honey, and 2 tsp yogurt. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, massage, and rinse.
4. Honey and Sugar Body Scrub
Honey moisturizes and heals. Sugar exfoliates.
How to Make:
Mix 2 tsp honey, 2 tsp sugar, and a few drops of sweet almond oil. Apply to damp skin before showering, massage, and rinse.
5. Sea Salt Body Scrub
Sea salt exfoliates and nourishes with minerals. Olive oil moisturizes, and essential oils refresh.
How to Make:
Mix ½ cup coarse sea salt, 1 cup coffee grounds, 1 cup coconut/olive oil, and 5–15 drops of essential oil. Apply to damp skin before showering and massage.