Balcony Spice Garden Ideas: 6 Spices Perfect for Home Gardening
Urban Spice Gardening in a Small Balcony Space: A spice garden on a small balcony not only meets your kitchen needs but is also a small yet strong step towards a healthy lifestyle. Low budget, less effort, and daily benefits—what could be better?
Turn Your Balcony into a Spice Garden, Plant 6 Spices on a Budget
Nowadays, a spice garden isn't just for villages or big houses. You can easily grow spices for your kitchen on the balcony of a small flat. It's not only budget-friendly but also adds freshness and health to your food. If you're wondering which spices to grow on your balcony without spending much, this article is for you.
Ajwain Leaf
Ajwain leaves (Indian Borage) are also known as Patharchatta masala leaves in some places. Just plant a stem in the soil, and it will grow even in low sunlight. It adds a fantastic aroma to fritters, parathas, and tea.
Rock Coriander
This looks different from regular coriander and has a stronger flavor. Rock coriander (Culantro) grows from seeds. Plant it in pots on a balcony, as it prefers low sunlight. It's widely used in South Indian and North-Eastern dishes.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass is both a spice and an herb. Keep a store-bought stalk in water until it roots, then plant it in a pot. It's used in detox drinks, tea, and Thai dishes.
Oregano
Oregano is an Italian spice, but it grows easily on a balcony. Get a plant from a nursery and pot it. Make sure to place the pot where it gets good sunlight. This spice is perfect for pizza, pasta, and soup.
Black Basil
Different from regular basil and more aromatic, Black Basil (Krishna Tulsi) can be easily grown in a pot from seeds or a plant. It needs 3-4 hours of sunlight daily. You can use it for herbal decoctions and immunity drinks.
Fennel Leaves
People often only know about fennel seeds, but its leaves are also used as a spice. To grow fennel greens, sow fennel seeds directly in the soil. Keep it in partial sunlight. They add a unique flavor to vegetables, salads, and tempering.
